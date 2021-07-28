Alex Rodriguez Is 'So Grateful' for His 'Magical' Birthday Trip to St. Tropez

Alex Rodriguez's 46th birthday was one for the books!

The former MLB star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on his special day, sharing a series of pics and videos from his lavish bash in St. Tropez. Rodriguez celebrated with family and friends, rocking stylish suits and singing along to JAY-Z's "Big Pimpin'" aboard a yacht.

"I'm feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone," he wrote. "I couldn't ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll."

"Here's to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all!" he added. "#46 #AgeIsJustANumber."

Rodriguez was also spotted partying on a boat with friends over the weekend, including Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker and NFL and CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins. A source told ET that while the former New York Yankees star was hanging out with the Deckers and Collins, they all just happened to be in St. Tropez at the same time and are not vacationing together.

A source told ET last month that Rodriguez has come to terms with the fact that he won't be reconciling with Lopez, and while he's very aware of all the attention surrounding his ex and Affleck, he's trying to focus on himself and his future.

"When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together," the source said at the time. "He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now."

"He isn't going to be dating for a while," a second source said of Rodriguez.

Hear more in the video below.