Alex Rodriguez Shows Off His Fit Physique Both Shirtless and Suited Up

Alex Rodriguez is feeling himself. The former baseball pro flaunted his fit physique on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a shirtless picture of him cooling off on a yacht and another one of him looking sharp in a suit.

Rodriguez has made it no secret that he's been working on his fitness, and the results are obvious. In the first picture he shared, the father of two is shirtless under a shower head with his abs on prominent display. In the second picture in the slide, he gives his best model pose while wearing a navy blue suit, brown boots and sunglasses.

"1 or 2? #whichsuitsyou," he joked in the caption.

Rodriguez turned 46 years old on Tuesday and celebrated with a lavish getaway to St. Tropez with family and friends. He appears to be enjoying the single life, and a source told ET last month that Rodriguez "isn't going to be dating for a while."

He captioned his Instagram photos of the trip, "I'm feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll. Here's to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all! #46 #AgeIsJustANumber."

Interestingly enough, his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, also just celebrated her 52nd birthday in St. Tropez and was also spotted having a great time on a yacht with her rekindled flame, 48-year-old Ben Affleck.