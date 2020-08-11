Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Jimmy Kimmel, William Shatner, and More Stars Mourn 'Jeopardy!' Host's Death

“Words can’t even describe what a tremendous loss this is for our Jeopardy! family," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement to ET. "Not only was Alex a television icon, but he was one of the most genuine, kind, caring people you could ever know. The way he openly and bravely battled cancer, while continuing to host the show, was a true inspiration. He has brought joy to the millions of fans – including generations of families -- who have welcomed Alex into their living room each night. Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife and children. We have truly lost a legend.”