Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert

When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.

Keys was walking through the crowd at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena for her "Alicia + Keys World Tour" on Monday when a concertgoer leaned over the railing, grabbed the singer's face and planted a kiss on her cheek.

Hollywood Unlocked posted the video to Instagram Wednesday with the caption, "GET ALICIA KEYS OUTTA THERE RIGHT NOW!!!" To which Keys responded, "Trust me, I was like what the F***!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???"

The now-viral moment happened while the GRAMMY Award-winning singer was performing “Empire State of Mind,” her 2009 collaboration with JAY-Z. Ever the professional, Keys continued her performance despite the inappropriate moment.

Keys is set to take the stage next in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center on Sept. 3. She has been on tour since June and her final performance will be later this month on Sept. 24.