Alicia Silverstone Reveals She's Been Banned From the Same Dating Site Twice

Alicia Silverstone hasn't had the best luck with online dating. The 45-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and reveals that she was kicked off the same dating app two times.

"A few years ago I tried to get on one of the dating apps and I put a fake profile, because I wasn’t comfortable yet being me," Silverstone explains. "And then I got kicked off, I got banned."

"And then I tried again, I got the courage up because I heard that you were on, and I heard that Sharon Stone was on, so I was like, 'Well, if they can be on, I can be on,'" she continues telling Barrymore. "So I went on as myself and it took a lot of courage to do it. And then I did it and I had a date with someone planned and the day I went in to find out about the date where we were meeting or whatever, I had been banned. Poor guy. I got kicked off as myself too."

While Barrymore hasn't been kicked off a dating app, her experience hasn't always been all that successful either. In fact, she reveals on the show that she recently had an "awful" date where the guy was "too caught up in their own B.S."

"This was a nightmare," she recalls. "He roped me into a pre-game before the dinner and that’s when in the first five minutes he was like, 'I ruined my marriage by having this torrid affair,' and then crap-talked his ex-wife and I was literally like, 'You’re the worst.' And he’s like, 'Shall we go to dinner now?'"

Still, both women are pressing on and trying to keep all their options open.

"I had to change the algorithm on my dating app because there was nobody there until I lowered the age a little bit," Barrymore says. "I am not looking for a younger person. I have already been through a lot of life experience. I am not looking to raise someone else."

While Silverstone agrees, she notes, "I try to be open because I also know there are some people who are younger who are really deeply evolved and have done so much work on themselves and are present and connected and they're way more mature than the 50-year-old."

When it comes down to it, Silverstone says she approaches dating by being "really open and clear."

"I'm a busy person. I work so much. I have a very full life. I love my life. I love my son," the Baby-Sitters Club star says of her 10-year-old son, Bear. "I just don't have time to mess around, so I just sort of go in really open and clear, and ask really good questions, so I can find out if we're on the same path, if we have the same vision for our lives, if we want the same thing."

"Because," she continues, "if we don't, we might be really attracted to each other, but we're going to waste a lot of time and get really hurt in the long run."

Back in December, Silverstone told ET that she's happily single, noting that it'd take an "extraordinary unicorn" to change that.

"I think the main thing is wanting someone that's really happy in their skin most of the time... someone solid. My son is extraordinary -- I'm sure everyone feels that way about their kid -- so it's gotta be someone extraordinary to bring to play with him," she said. "... I'm not taking it lightly... My heart is very open and I'm super happy with whatever's meant to happen."