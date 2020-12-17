Alicia Silverstone Says 9-Year-Old Son Bear Has Never Had Antibiotics or Medical Intervention (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone's son is the picture of health! ET's Deidre Behar recently spoke to the 44-year-old actress, who revealed that her and ex-husband Christopher Jarecki's 9-year-old son, Bear, has never needed antibiotics or medical intervention.

Silverstone first revealed that her son had never needed medical attention in her 2014 book, The Kind Mama, when Bear was just about three years old. Years later, she tells ET that he's still happy and healthy.

"He's such an example of health. This is a child who is plant based," the Clueless actress said of her son. "... To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention... Most kids have so many ear infections, they're taking medicine all the time. I'm not saying I wouldn't give it to him... I'm saying he doesn't need it."

"This is a kid who's been [sick] twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours. He said, 'Mommy I don't feel good. I'm going to lay down. In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot nose, but he's still climbing trees," Silverstone continued. "He's just so healthy. I just want to share that with the world. So people can see that a plant-based baby is really healthy... It's not like they're just doing OK. They can do better."

On top of proudly showing off her son's health, Silverstone has other reasons for posting about her only child on social media, something she does often, while, at the same time, keeping him "far away" from comments on her posts.

"The reason I put Bear on social media at all is, one, because obviously I'm a very proud mother. My friends put their kids on their social media because they are proud mothers too," she said. "But also because it keeps it less interesting for paparazzi to harass us... When Bear was born... people were camped outside the house for days and days. Six weeks they camped outside our house... The moment I released an image they all went away."

One of the things Silverstone shared about her son on Instagram was the fact that he decided to cut his long hair to "try something new." The transformation came a month after he was bullied for his lengthy locks.

"We went home together, we got in bed, and we were both looking at each other like something had happened. It was like a new person," Silverstone told ET of her and Bear's reaction to his short hair. "He's so great and he seems fine... His hair is growing back in and it's very cute. His hair will be back to his waist soon, I'm sure, in no time."

While Bear may look like a new person with his short 'do, he's still a kid who's figuring out what he wants to be when he grows up. Silverstone noted that her son has expressed interest in being everything from a rapper to a Navy Seal, though he doesn't seem to want to follow in her acting footsteps.

Despite that fact, Bear makes a brief appearance in Silverstone's latest flick, Sister of the Groom, and has booked a role on the second season of her Netflix series, The Baby-Sitters Club.

"Because of COVID rules he can't come unless he's in it, so they put him in it... He plays the youngest child's best friend," she shared. "... All I wanted was to be able to bring my baby to work. We have to support working mothers, too... I'm not going to leave my kid for months. That's just not happening. Out of the question."

While fans will have to wait a while to see Bear in the series, Silverstone's latest flick is set to premiere later this month. In the comedy, Silverstone plays Audrey, a woman who, along with her husband, tries to ruin her brother's relationship with his new bride.

"It was so fun to play this person who is unraveling and gets up to really a lot of nonsense," Silverstone told ET of the role.

Throughout the film, Silverstone's Audrey grapples with aging, a process that doesn't scare the actress herself.

"It’s not like you're the only one, with your friends you’re all doing it together," she said of aging. "... I'm excited about being like, 'I'm not gonna do any work. I'm just gonna continue to be natural.' Maybe I'll be an example of what actually aging healthily looks like... I want to naturally age."

While the film shows Silverstone's character and her husband trying to reconnect, the actress is happily single. She is, however, open to finding her "extraordinary unicorn."

"I think the main thing is wanting someone that's really happy in their skin most of the time... someone solid. My son is extraordinary -- I'm sure everyone feels that way about their kid -- so it's gotta be someone extraordinary to bring to play with him. He and I have so much fun," she said. "... I'm not taking it lightly... My heart is very open and I'm super happy with whatever's meant to happen."

Sister of the Groom will be available in theaters, on digital and on demand Dec. 18.