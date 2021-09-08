Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Welcome First Child

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are parents! The couple has welcomed their first child together, Vikander confirmed in a new interview.

"I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general," Vikander, 32, told People of becoming a mom. "That's pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

The actress plays an expectant mother in her latest movie, Blue Bayou, opposite writer/director Justin Chon. While welcoming a child herself has brought new perspective, she said she's planning to keep many details of her parenthood journey private.

"No, I think I'll wait with that one," she said. "I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."

News of Fassbender, 44, and Vikander's bundle of joy comes nearly four years after they tied the knot in Ibiza in October 2017. They first met in 2014, on the set of The Light Between Oceans, in which they starred as husband and wife.

Vikander opened up about married life with Fassbender in a 2018 interview with Vogue.

"I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been," she shared.

While the actress opted not to elaborate on their relationship, she did praise Fassbender as an actor.

"I think he’s one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with," she mused. "Of course he’d done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, ‘I’m stuck; what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing."

Vikander added, "Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course it’s something you enjoy talking about."