Allison Holker Celebrates Son Maddox's 7th Birthday 3 Months After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker has showered her only son with praise and love on his seventh birthday.

Three months after the shocking death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, his widow took to social media to honor their son, Maddox, on his special day Tuesday.

"Happy 7th birthday my sweet sweet Maddox! Oh I love you so much and couldn’t be more proud or grateful to be your mommy," the professional dancer captioned an Instagram post. "I’m so proud of you! You are brave, strong, endearing, loving, and full of joy. You have this beautiful passion for life that brings light into every room you walk (run, jump, fly) into. We had an incredible talk the other night and we talked about how powerful you are and that we share a forever bond… your [sic] the sun and I’m your moon.. pulling for each other forever and ever! I love you and you deserve this perfect day celebrating you!"

Holker also shared photos of herself with the birthday boy, his sisters, Weslie and Zaia, and a countertop covered with birthday presents.

"Wow!" he said in a video, reacting to the gifts. "A masterpiece!"

Responded Holker, "It's all for you, bubba. Happy birthday."

This birthday marks Maddox's first since dad tWitch's untimely death in December 2022. The dancer, who was also known as the DJ and co-executive producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, was 40 years old.

"My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up," Holker captioned a photo of herself with their three children in early March. "I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy."