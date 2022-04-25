Allison Williams Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams and boyfriend Alexander Dreymon are new parents! The celebrity couple secretly welcomed their first child together.

ET has learned that Williams and Dreymon welcomed their son, Arlo, this past winter. The pair was subsequently spotted hanging out at a resort spa in the Bahamas.

Williams and Dreymon began dating in 2019, after meeting on the set of the film Horizon Line, released in 2020.

"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," a source close to Williams told People, who was the first to report the news.

Williams was previously married to tech entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen. The pair split in June 2019 after four years of marriage.

"With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have," they said in a joint statement to ET at the time.