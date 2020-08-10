Alyson Hannigan Uses Real 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Props to Decorate Her Home for Halloween

What, no Mr. Pointy? Alyson Hannigan's always been into Halloween. Combine that with the fact that she has a plethora of epic Buffy the Vampire Slayer props to decorate her own home with and she might just be up for the coolest mom of the year award.

The 46-year-old actress who played Buffy's witch bestie, Willow Rosenberg, on the hit Joss Whedon show for all seven seasons, opened up about using the props to deck her Halloween halls.

"I got a lot of stuff from Buffy, so that is a lot of my Halloween decorations too. I have to say some of it is getting real... they gave me the skeletons that they would actually have in the Master's lair and they look really authentic, but boy are they crumbly now," Hannigan told SiriusXM's EW Live of the season 1 baddie. "We have to be super, super careful about bringing them out. They're over 20 years old now. But I've got a lot of Buffy props that help decorate our house for Halloween, which is really cool because our graveyard is really spooky."

Hannigan, who is married to actor Alexis Denisof, who played nerdy Watcher Wesley Wyndam-Price on the show and went on to appear on Angel, loves having the regular reminders of her time on the fantasy series.

"It's pretty awesome," she said. "It's so cool because every year I get to have little flashbacks like, 'Oh yeah,' we've got all the tombstones that were on our fake Buffy graveyard and stuff. It's fun. It's really nice."

The couple shares daughters Satyana, 11, and Keeva, 8, and love to dress up for Halloween together.