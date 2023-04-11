Amanda Bynes Reportedly Released From Hospital After Being Placed on Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes was reportedly released from the hospital on Monday.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actress has left a mental health facility in Southern California after it was determined by both her and the medical staff that she was ready to leave. According to the outlet, Bynes will begin outpatient treatment and will work with doctors and specialists for the help she needs going forward.

TMZ also reports that she will return to residing at her home and will keep much of the freedoms she had after ending her nine-year conservatorship last year.

Bynes was reportedly in a mental health hospital for over three weeks after being placed under a psychiatric hold. TMZ reported that the hold came after she was found on March 19 roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked. Bynes, who was unharmed during the incident, was then taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a psychiatric hold, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Additionally, an eyewitness told ET that Bynes was seen prior to her psychiatric hold "wandering alone on Hollywood Boulevard at around 1 a.m."

"No one really recognized her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself. A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her," the eyewitness said. "Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood, [though she] seemed as though she was out of it."

The eyewitness noted that Bynes "asked to be dropped off at her friend’s place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda’s friend did not answer."

"Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out," the eyewitness added. "Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Boulevard, and the woman obliged."

This recent news comes years after the What I Like About You star was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 that put her mother, Lynn Bynes, in control. That conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after Bynes "provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed" to the court. A source told ET at the time that the actress' parents supported the end of the conservatorship.