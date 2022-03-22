Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Conservatorship Is Terminated: 'I Will Continue to Prioritize My Well-Being'

Amanda Bynes is ready for "this next chapter." On Tuesday, a Ventura County Superior Court judge in California terminated her conservatorship, to the delight of the 35-year-old actress.

Bynes tells ET through her attorney, David A. Esquibias, that "words can't even describe how I feel -- wonderful news."

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," Bynes says.

As for what her future holds, the What I Like About You star adds, "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can."

Bynes has been under a conservatorship on and off since August 2013. Her mom, Lynn Bynes, regained conservatorship over her daughter in October 2014, and has since had legal control of the actress and her estate. The conservatorship came after Bynes, who was 27 at the time, had several run-ins with police and an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Bynes has come a long way in recent years, with her lawyer telling ET that she "has located a rental in the Los Angeles area, which she intends to share with [her fiancé] Paul [Michael]."

Following news that her daughter's conservatorship would be terminated, Lynne Bynes released a statement to ET through her attorney, Tamar Arminak. "Lynn is very happy and proud of Amanda for everything that she's done and come through, and how she's stronger and better on other side of this conservatorship," reads the statement. "Lynn is looking forward to Amanda's engagement and everything that follows, and to having a mother-daughter relationship rather than a conservator-conservatee relationship."