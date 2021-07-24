Amanda Kloots Calls Out Person Who Criticized Her Dating After Husband Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots isn't letting negative comments get her down. The Talk co-host called out a user who made a comment about her dating one year after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero. Kloots, 39, took a screenshot of a user who wrote, "Dating already. Wow that was fast," and couldn't help but respond.

"How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process," the fitness instructor wrote on her Instagram Story. "I will address this soon guys I promise. There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it."

She added that "until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

Kloots first revealed that she started dating again during Friday's episode of The Talk. The mother-of-one shared that she met her former husbands while doing Broadway shows and "never actually had to date."

"I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old," she told her co-hosts, admitting, "It's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

She did add that so far her experience dating has been "all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far. But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details."

Kloots first marriage was to actor David Larsen. They were together for six years before their divorce. She then met Cordero while working on Bullets Over Broadway. They were married from 2017 until his death in 2020. Cordero and Kloots shared son Elvis, who was born in 2019.

In June, ET spoke to Kloots about how she's managed being a single mom after Cordero's tragic death. The actor died from complications of COVID-19 last year.

"I have a lot of help. I couldn't do it without my help," Kloots told ET of being a single mom, a topic she touched on in her new book, Live Your Life. "I have five jobs. I'm working around the clock and then I spend every single second I can with Elvis. I have a great group of friends that run to my aid and rescue as much as possible, and my family."

She also shared that she makes sure to tell Elvis about his dad every chance she gets.

"I tell him so much. I am just so persistent [about] keeping him aware that his dada is around," she said. "We listen to Nick's music all the time. As soon as I put on 'Live Your Life,' he starts banging his head like he's in a rock band. It's the cutest thing. We have pictures of Nick everywhere. He kisses this one every night before we go to bed. Before I put him in his crib, I tell him [about] the dreams that he's going to have and they always entail Nick taking him on some sort of adventure."

