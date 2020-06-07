Amanda Kloots Reflects on the 'Hardest Time' in Her Life After the Death of Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is relying on her family after the devastating death of her husband, Nick Cordero. The Broadway star died on Sunday after a three-month battle with COVID-19 and was just 41 years old.

On Monday, Kloots shared a 10-minute video showing a glimpse of her past 95 days, when she was supporting Cordero and caring for their 1-year-old son, Elvis, as her husband was hospitalized and fighting for his life. Kloots said she was grateful for the support of both her and Cordero's families during such a heartbreaking time.

"How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family," Kloots captioned the video. "I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings. I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I’m even luckier to have Nick's family and extended family that are the same."

"This video captures these last 95 days," she continued. "The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another. ❤️"

On Sunday, Kloots shared on Instagram that Cordero lost his battle with the coronavius. Kloots had been sharing updates on Cordero's health with her followers throughout his hospitalization.

"He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," she shared. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

"I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we've received these last 95 days," she continued. "You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nick's song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, 'they'll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️."

Clearly, Cordero's death has affected a lot of people, and a number of fans and celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hilary Duff, Viola Davis and Sarah Michelle Gellar have publicly reached out. Zach Braff, who worked with Cordero on Bullets Over Broadway in 2014, shared Cordero's final text message to him.

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis," Braff shared of his late friend. "I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."

