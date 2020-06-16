Amanda Kloots Says Her 'Heart Breaks' Every Day for Husband Nick Cordero on His 75th Day in ICU

Amanda Kloots is sharing a message for fans about the importance of staying safe and healthy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kloots took to Instagram on "Day 75" of husband Nick Cordero's stay in the ICU due to complications from COVID-19, and reminded people to do what they can to avoid getting sick.

"This is my reminder to you to stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and don’t leave your home unless you have to," Kloots wrote, alongside a photo of herself wearing a face mask.

"You don’t want this virus. You don’t want your loved one to get this virus," she shared. "It’s still here and unfortunately increasing again."

The post comes as many states begin reopening stores, restaurants and public spaces -- which has led to warnings and dire predictions from numerous epidemiologists and medical professionals -- and as her husband fights for his life after first being admitted to the hospital back in March.

"I never thought Nick or I would get COVID and we both thought [if] we did we would be able to stay at home and recover," Kloots stressed in her caption. "Nick is 41 years old, in shape and had no preexisting health conditions. He is going on day 75 in the ICU. My heart breaks for him everyday. Please be safe."

Cordero has been fighting for his life since his hospitalization began and has been in a medically induced coma. Due to complications from the illness, Cordero has struggled with multiple lung infections and had to have his leg amputated, among other serious procedures.

The pair share a son, Elvis, who just celebrated his first birthday last Wednesday, and Kloots took to her Instagram story the day before the milestone to reflect on the pain she feels at her husband not being able to spend the day with his little boy.

"Tomorrow is Elvis' first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. We have some fun things planned for the little guy. I'll definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point," she said of celebrating Elvis' birthday. "It breaks my heart that Nick can't be there. I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad."

"I plan on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis. I'm trying to prepare myself for A) the emotional day of Elvis turning one, but then B) not having Nick there, knowing how much he'd want to be there. I think it's going to be really hard," Kloots continued. "Luckily I have my family and we're doing a nice family birthday party for Elvis. And we're going to try to make it as special as we can for the little guy."

