Amanda Seyfried Was Up Against Ariana Grande For Lead in 'Wicked' Movie

What could have been? Amanda Seyfried is opening up about how she tried her hardest to get the starring role in Wicked.

The actress recently sat down for an interview with Backstage and revealed how she auditioned for the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical -- a part that eventually went to Ariana Grande.

The auditions came while Seyfried was filming The Dropout, in which she played the embattled Elizabeth Holmes -- which made the auditioning process all the more challenging.

"Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth, on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked -- because I wanted it that much," she recalled. "I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.'"

"I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life," she added, referring to her acclaimed and idiosyncratic portrayal of the infamous Theranos CEO and convicted fraudster.

While she didn't get the part, Seyfried said it was still an enlightening experience that helped her quite a bit.

"I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove," she explained. "Because ever since Les Miz I was like, 'I need to be better. I need to do better.' So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared."

Back in 2015, ET spoke with Seyfried, who got candid about wanting to bring Wicked to the big screen and to play the iconic Glinda role -- originated on Broadway by Kristin Chenoweth. However, she admitted even then that it might not be in the cards.

"I might be too old when they make it. Or if they make it sooner than later, maybe I’m not the right person," she shared, earnestly, as the film was just entering the early stages of development. "I just still--I want it. I want to present myself and be a good candidate."

