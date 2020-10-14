Amazon Prime Day 2020: Select NuFace Products Are 30% Off

The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and we're excited to relay the good news that select NuFace devices and attachments are 30% off! These popular facial toning devices emit a (completely painless) microcurrent that tones, lifts and firms your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines; it's like a professional treatment right at home. The Advanced Facial Toning Kit featuring the Trinity device is one of our top picks from the entire Prime Day sale and well worth the splurge -- if you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it now.