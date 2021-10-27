Amazon's New 'Wheel of Time' Trailer Asks: Who Will Stop the Dark One?

Experience The Wheel of Time in a whole new light.

Amazon's upcoming saga, adapted from Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels, dropped a brand new trailer on Wednesday, and it has Rosamund Pike's Moraine asking who among the five young men and women will be able to stop the Dark One, an evil force whose main goal is to break the spirits and hearts of sentient beings.

It's quite a tall order because, as the trailer reveals, danger lurks in every corner -- including the Dark One's powerful army. And, if they're not successful in stopping the Dark One, as Moraine warns, "The whole world will burn."

The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Watch the new trailer for The Wheel of Time below.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Mike Weber, Ted Field, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz directing the first two episodes. Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.

Maria Doyle Kennedy, Daniel Henney and Sophie Okonedo are among the notable names in the cast.

The Wheel of Time premieres Nov. 19 with the first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly until the finale on Dec. 24.

