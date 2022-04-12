Amber Riley Splits From Fiancé Desean Black

Amber Riley has officially broken off her engagement with her fiancé, Desean Black.

The 36-year-old former Glee actress opened up about her breakup during an episode of the Nice & Neat podcast in March. When discussing her recent Lifetime thriller project, Single Black Female, co-host Jalon Webster asked if Riley was single like the show title implies.

"I am a single Black female," she replied. "I am. I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie."

The actress added that she became single recently, explaining that the breakup was "amicable."

"I wish him the best," Riley said. "I don't have anything horrible or bad to say."

A representative for Riley confirmed to E! News, noting, "They ask for privacy during this time."

The Glee alum announced her engagement to Black in November 2020, sharing a now-deleted photo of herself and her then-fiancé, sitting side-by-side in seemingly coordinated ensembles.

"There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind," Riley captioned the snapshot. "My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

"I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!" she concluded. "What God has joined together, let no man separate.” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

The "Big Girl Energy" singer recently spoke with ET about her engagement, revealing that Black popped the question and then a week later took her to get her nails done and pick out the ring together.

"I love him and he’s my best friend, and I can be around him with no wig on and no makeup and he still loves me," she said, adding that wedding planning wasn't on her mind at the moment. "I've just enjoyed being engaged," she admitted. "I'm gonna drag my feet."

With her romantic life on the back burner for now, the performer has some big dreams to continue fulfilling. She told ET that she looks forward to tackling a few exciting prospects, including a full album.

"I really want to finally put out a full project like a full album, so hopefully that won’t be too far off," she said. "But just like every other actor, I’m on the grind so I hope to eventually produce and star in my own television show, that is a really huge dream of mine, so hopefully that comes to pass."