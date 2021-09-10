Amelia Hamlin Attends the Same New York Fashion Week Event as Kylie Jenner After Scott Disick Split

Fresh off her breakup from Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin stepped out at Hudson Yards' Revolve Gallery for a New York Fashion Week event that was also attended by Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Hamlin, 20, and Jenner, 24, both posed separately on the red carpet, and it's unclear if they interacted at all inside.

Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, posted a red carpet pic of herself sporting an orange jacket, matching heels, hip-hugger slacks and a crop top that showcased her baby bump. "So excited to support my friends @revolve on their amazing New York Fashion Week presentation #revolvegallery 🧡," she wrote.

As for Hamlin, she wore a sexy black dress that put her abs on full display.

It was revealed earlier this week that Hamlin and Disick broke up following the 38-year-old father of three's alleged direct message leak. A source told ET that Disick had originally planned to accompany Hamlin to NYFW prior to their split.

"Scott came back to L.A. and isn't planning on going to NYFW anymore," the source said. "Amelia is still in New York. Scott's trying to keep busy with work and stay distracted."

The source added that the former couple is "doing their own thing and not together at the moment."

The breakup comes after Kardashian's other ex, Younes Bendjima, posted a screenshot of alleged DMs he received from Disick that called out Kardashian for her PDA-packed Italian getaway with her current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

"Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together," the source said. "Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing."