Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Sticker of Boyfriend Scott Disick on Her Phone Case

Amelia Gray Hamlin is sporting some royalty on her phone case. The 19-year-old model and daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin snapped a mirror selfie for her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

It wasn't her model pose that caught the attention of fans, it was the large sticker of her boyfriend, Scott Disick, with an emoji crown superimposed over his head.

The couple sparked romance rumors last November and have since made frequent appearances on one another's social media.

Amelia Hamlin/Instagram Stories

Disick split from model Sofia Richie last August. Coincidentally, back in 2017, Richie, 22, was spotted rocking a phone case with a throwback photo of Disick on it.

Hamlin's new phone love might be a sign that things are getting more serious between the pair. Back in March, a source told ET that Disick is planning a move to Miami and that Hamlin might be joining him.

"Amelia is planning on moving in with him. Scott was lonely when he and Sofia [Richie] broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly," the source shared at the time. "They've been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia."