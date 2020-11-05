'American Horror Story' Cast Reunites as Ryan Murphy Teases New Spinoff Series

Get excited, American Horror Story fans!

Co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed via Instagram on Monday that he's been keeping himself busy with projects during quarantine, including a new anthology series spinoff called American Horror Stories. According to his post, it appears some fan favorites from the franchise could be returning, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Finn Wittrock and Billie Lourd, who were all on the Zoom reunion call.

"'American Horror Story' cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called 'American Horror Stories' (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print," he captioned it. "It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"

ET reported back in January that following the success of 1984, American Horror Story had been renewed for three additional seasons by FX. The series was previously renewed for a 10th season, which is slated to air sometime in 2020 and feature Macaulay Culkin.

"Ryan and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series," John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said during the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story," he continued.

In the meantime, fans can watch Murphy's latest series, Hollywood, out now on Netflix. The show follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers -- Jack (David Corenswet), Raymond (Darren Criss), Archie (Jeremy Pope), Camille (Laura Harrier) and Claire (Samara Weaving) -- trying to make it during the Golden Age of Tinseltown. More on that here.