'American Horror Story: New York City' Teases 'A Season Like No Other'

American Horror Story: New York City promises to be “a season like no other.” Ahead of the horror anthology franchise’s return with its 11th installment, FX released a sexy yet creepy teaser for the upcoming, star-studded new season.

While no official details for the plot have been released, the teaser appears to be leaning into the BDSM scene and queer culture with New York City potentially inspired by the infamous Al Pacino film, Cruising, which was about a serial killer who targeted gay men.

The new season also features one of creator Ryan Murphy’s largest LGBTQ casts following Pose and Boys in the Band, with Joe Mantello, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell and Denis O’Hare all set to appear in the upcoming episodes.

Rounding out this year’s ensemble are AHS alum Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard and Patti LuPone.

In addition to the teaser, FX has shared new photos of some of the characters, revealing that Quinto is playing the whip-wielding Sam, Carver is Adam and Tovey is Patrick, who appears to be a cop or detective.

Spanning 10 episodes, AHS: NYC will premiere with two episodes on Oct. 19 on FX followed by two episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays.