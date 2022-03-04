'American Idol' Sneak Peek: Katy Perry Is Left Speechless After Contestant's Audition (Exclusive)

It takes a lot to impress Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, but this aspiring singer did it.

On Sunday's American Idol, the judges are left speechless when they meet contestant Kenedi Anderson. In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Part 2 of the auditions, at first Perry, Richie and Bryan think nothing of her audition. But as she begins to passionately sing and play the piano, Perry slowly realizes that Kenedi may be more than just the average auditioner.

"What are the name of your fans?" Perry asks after being completely enraptured by Kenedi's audition.

"I don't have any," Kenedi says in response.

That doesn't stop Perry from declaring herself a "Keni" in a cute moment between the two.

"I'm feeling threatened," Perry jokingly says later. "They're younger, they're skinnier, they're prettier. They sing really good!" She tells Siri to make an appointment at the plastic surgery center.

Bryan agrees, telling Kenedi she "may be the biggest star we've ever seen." We're betting she moves on to the next round with this high-level praise!

This season of Idol is a special one as the singing competition series celebrates 20 milestone seasons. The premiere episode introduced Aretha Franklin's 15-year-old granddaughter, Grace Franklin, who showcased her own musical chops in front of the trio of judges. Unfortunately, she missed the cut.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

