'American Idol' to Kick Off Virtual Audition Tour Across All 50 States for First Time Ever

American Idol is going on (the virtual) road! The competition series announced on Friday that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will cast its upcoming season through "custom built Zoom technology" during its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.

Dubbed Idol Across America, the virtual auditions will kick off Aug. 10 and take place in all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C.

"The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an American Idol producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol," the press release explains.

Auditions, which are open to people ages 15 to 28, will run through Sept. 9, and more information about how to audition can be found on the show's website. ABC's fourth season of American Idol will premiere in spring 2021.

The news comes after the series completed its third season with at-home episodes after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below for more on American Idol.