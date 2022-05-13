'American Pie' Star Thomas Ian Nicholas' Wife Colette Marino Files for Divorce After 14 Years of Marriage

Thomas Ian Nicholas and Colette Marino are calling it quits. On Thursday, Marino filed for divorce from the American Pie actor after 14 years of marriage, according to court docs obtained by ET.

The docs state that the one-time couple has been separated since September 2019. The pair, who tied the knot in January 2007, share two kids, Nolan, 10, and Zoë, 6.

Marino, 46, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, the docs show.

She additionally requested that spousal support not be awarded to either party, and asked that the court honor her and Nicholas' prenuptial agreement, per the docs.

ET has reached out to Nicholas and Marino for comment.

Nicholas, 41, starred in the 1993 flick Rookie of the Year as a child actor. He later nabbed a recurring role as Kevin in the American Pie franchise. Marino, meanwhile, works as a house music DJ and vocalist under the stage name DJ Colette.