'America's Got Talent': Hypnotic Lebanese Dance Crew Gets Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer -- Watch!

America's Got Talentreturned Tuesday for the third night of season 17 auditions, and one act stood out in a big way. The all-female dance crew The Mayyas hit the stage and pulled off one of the most mesmerizing acts in recent memory.

The group, which was formed in Lebanon by choreographer Nadim Cherfan, spoke with AGT cameras before performing, and they explained why they came to the U.S. to try and pursue their dreams on the hit show.

"Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing, so it's really hard, and harder for women," Nadim explained in a pre-taped package.

He also explained that he "grew up watching America's Got Talent," and that he was particularly inspired by Nightbirde -- the late songstress and former AGT Golden Buzzer recipient who was battling late-stage cancer when she auditioned for the show in 2021.

"She said, 'We can't wait until life isn't hard anymore, before you decide to be happy,'" Nadim continued, recalling Nightbirde's emotional audition. "Seeing the Mayyas in America's Got Talent is the most beautiful feeling I've ever felt."

As the dancers hit the stage, they explained that their group's name means "The proud walk of a lioness" and recalled their reasons for auditioning.

"Lebanon is a very beautiful country. But we live a daily struggle," one dancer shared. "Unfortunately, being a dancer as a female Arab... Is not fully supported yet."

After promising that their dance would "hypnotize" the judges, the performers delivered a jaw-dropping display of synchronized movement, flawless dancing and true, inarguable star quality.

"There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here," Sofia Vergara marveled after the audition. "It was the most beautiful, creative dancing I've ever seen."

Howie Mandel confirmed that the dancers were right and that the judges "were hypnotized by what you did."

"I want to thank you for giving us a little glimpse of your culture, which is so beautiful," Heidi Klum shared. "It was just stunning, and I love all of you. I really do."

Simon Cowell was stunned by the number and explained, "This really, really will make a difference, in so many positive ways."

"And then it was arguably the best dance act we're likely to have ever seen," he added. "And we are honored to have you here."

"It's time for us to vote, but I want to say something first," Sofia began, before any of the judges had a chance to officially vote on the group moving on. "I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it. And I want to be part of this!"

Vergara, with a broad smile on her face, then slammed the Golden Buzzer and showered The Mayyas in shimmering metallic confetti and they broke into tears of joy. The group will now move right on to the live rounds in Hollywood to compete against the other acts who make it through the Judge Cuts.

Meanwhile, auditions continue when America's Got Talent returns next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.