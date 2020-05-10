Amy Schumer Is Totally Shocked When Son Gene Says This Word: Watch the Adorable Video

Amy Schumer's son Gene just shocked her by saying the cutest word! The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share the sweet clip on Sunday. In the video, Schumer addresses her husband and Gene's dad, Chris Fisher, who is away from the family at the moment.

"We just want to say hi, Dad, we miss you and we hope you're having a fun day," Schumer says before turning to her 1-year-old son and asking him, "Can you say dad?"

Little Gene surprises his mom and her friends by repeating, "Dad!"

The group starts cheering in celebration for the first time the cutie has said the word and the excitement is so much that little Gene bursts into tears as Schumer turns to comfort him.

"This video was clearly a surprise to us. Getting to experience these first moments with my son makes me feel so lucky," Schumer captioned the clip. "I think of my friend Angella Henry’s son. I would like to ask anyone reading this to google DJ Henry."

DJ Henry was killed in 2010. Henry was a Black student at Pace University in New York when he was shot and killed by a police officer while in his car. In light of the recent call for racial justice following the death of George Floyd, several celebrities including Rihanna, Charlize Theron, and Kerry Washington have called for the Department of Justice to reopen his case. Henry's family previously filed a lawsuit against the police officer and the city of Pleasantville, N.Y. but a grand jury decided not to indict anyone involved in Henry's death.