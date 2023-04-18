Ana de Armas Says Upcoming 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Will Take Action Up 'Another Level' (Exclusive)

Ana de Armas is continuing to cement her status as a bona fide action superstar. She's starring as a secret agent in the forthcoming film Ghosted, then she's entering the gun-blazing world of the John Wick universe in the forthcoming spin-off, Ballerina.

The Oscar-nominated actress walked the red carpet at the Ghosted premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Tuesday and spoke with ET about her hotly anticipated role in Ballerina.

"That is gonna be really another level," de Armas teased. "That movie was really demanding!"

The film is a spin-off from Keanu Reeves' blockbuster assassin franchise, and de Armas stars as Rooney, a ballerina assassin who seeks revenge for the death of her family. The film takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the recently released John Wick: Chapter 4.

"You know, I love the John Wick universe and I loved working with Keanu again," said de Armas, who previously starred opposite Reeves in the 2015 horror thriller Knock Knock. "It's a great character and it's a great story, it's beautiful on screen. I'm very excited for that one."

In Ghosted, de Armas stars as a superspy with a penchant for a gun -- which she told ET was something of an evolution of what she's done in past action films, such as her role as CIA Agent Paloma in 2021's James Bond installment No Time To Die, as well as her role as CIA Agent Dani Miranda in 2022's The Grey Man.

According to de Armas, training and shooting scenes for Ghosted was "kind of like an escalation of the level of action that I was learning" in her earlier films.

"[With] Paloma, I had very little [action training], but it was very intense, with a great crew, and that for sure, you know, allowed me [have a good base of knowledge]," she shared. "Starting from zero in this movie would have been really hard."

De Armas' action spy rom-com Ghosted -- co-starring Chris Evans -- premieres Friday, Apr. 21, on Apple TV+.