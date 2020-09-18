Anderson Cooper Snaps the Sweetest Selfie With Son Wyatt as He Turns 5 Months

Fans can't get enough of Anderson Cooper's father-son moments! The 53-year-old CNN anchor took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet selfie with his son, Wyatt, ahead of the little one's five-month birthday.

In the pic, the duo are lying down with smiles on their faces and baby Wyatt's adorable belly fully on display.

"My son will be five months old in less than two weeks," Cooper captioned the shot. "He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething."

"He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. OK, that’s my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot," the proud dad added.

Ricky Martin called the pic "beautiful," while husband-and-wife pair Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa showed their love with heart and kissing emojis, respectively.

Cooper welcomed Wyatt via surrogate in April. In an interview with WSJ Magazine last month, Cooper opened up about how fatherhood has changed his life.

"It’s changed everything. I’ve often in my life felt like I was waiting for my actual life to begin -- it’s obviously ridiculous because I’m 53 years old -- but… I’ve been very focused on getting to some place, getting a story," he said. "Because I’m focused on him, it gives an order to everything."

"I used to be a late riser because I work nights. But since I had a son, I pretty much wake up at seven," Cooper added. "I don’t use an alarm anymore because I guess I’m just naturally getting up. My whole motivation in the morning is to be there when my son wakes up because it is the greatest moment of my day."