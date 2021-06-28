Andra Day Reacts to Brad Pitt Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Don't expect to see Andra Day on Brad Pitt's arm anytime soon! The 36-year-old musician and actress spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier at Sunday's 2021 BET Awards about the recent rumor that she is dating the 57-year-old Oscar winner.

"Oh my gosh, child, especially because we've never met," she quipped of Pitt. "So I was like, 'Oh, alright.' My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, 'You met Brad Pitt?' I said, 'I guess so. I guess we did.'"

As if this weren't confirmation enough that there's nothing going on between the pair, Day added, "We're not dating. We don't even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day."

Despite not being romantically involved with Pitt, Day did praise the star, saying, "He's great, though, super talented, wonderful."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Sunday was a big night for the performer who took home the Best Actress Award at the BET Awards for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

"It's our peers and our people, and I think especially with a movie like United States Vs. Billie Holliday, Lee [Daniels] really made the movie for us," Day said of the director. "That's who was on set and that's who was in our hearts and in our minds when we made it. So for our peers to say, 'We love this. This is special to us,' it means everything."

For more from the BET Awards, watch the clip below.