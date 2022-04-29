André Leon Talley's Celebration of Life Service: Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Attend

Some of the most powerful figures in the fashion world convened under one roof to mark the celebration of life for the late fashion icon André Leon Talley.

Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss and Marc Jacobs were just some of the many stars who paid their final respects at Friday's ceremony in Harlem. The service, attended by some 1,100 guests, included musical and individual tributes. Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief and longtime friend of Talley's, teared up while at the lectern.

Campbell and Jacobs, along with designers Carolina Herrera and Diane Von Furstenberg, also gave heartfelt tributes during the ceremony. Paula Wallace, founder and president of the Savannah College of Art and Design, also eulogized her good friend. In fact, Talley earned an honorary doctorate from the college, and there's a gallery at the college's Museum of Art in his honor.

Gayle King and Kimora Lee Simons were also among the large group of attendees at the service.

Anna Wintour Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Talley died in January. He was 73. The news sent shock waves around the fashion world and beyond. His vision helped transform Vogue in the '80s and '90s as he worked his way up at the magazine to eventually become news director, a position he held from 1983 until 1987, before taking on the role of Vogue's creative director in 1988.

Following the news of his death, celebrities poured in with their tributes. Tyra Banks expressed how much she "adored" him and how he was "such a prolific person."

Mariah Carey eulogized Talley on Instagram, writing, "Fashion’s elegant giant has fallen. Emancipated from the troubles of this world. Land softly and safely my friend into the loving arms of Almighty God. Rest in Power and Grace, Andre Leon Talley."