Andy Cohen Addresses Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's 'Vanderpump Rules' Firings

"There's so much happening in the Bravo universe," Cohen said. "I will say this about what happened, I absolutely support Bravo's decision. I think it was the right decision."

"There is a lot more to discuss and we're already having those discussions," Cohen added of continuing talks about diversity at the network. "We're all ears."

Cohen also clarified that he does not make hiring and firing decisions for either Vanderpump Rules or Southern Charm, the latter of which recently had three stars depart.

"I've been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern Charm and other shows... I am not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore. I am not an executive producer of Vanderpump Rules," he said. "I don't have anything to do with the show, except that I love it and that I host the reunions."

"I have no say in hiring and firing people," he added. "I really am only a producer of The Real Housewives and... Watch What Happens Live."

Schroeder and Doute's firings came after their former co-star, Faith Stowers, went on Instagram Live and recalled an incident from 2018, claiming that the women called the police on her for crimes she had nothing to do with.

Stowers told Page Six on Tuesday that she felt "vindicated" at the news that the women had been fired.

"I hope they use this time that they have now to educate themselves to why this happened to them and try to use [their] voice later for real change," she said. "I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward -- help with the fight forward."

"I was ready to put myself in the line of fire, because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I'm glad I did," she added. "Now I’m seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history, and I’m seeing people are finally hearing us."

Prior to their terminations, both Schroeder and Doute apologized for the past behavior.

"My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," Schroeder wrote in part, alluding to Stowers' affair with Jax Taylor, who was dating his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, at the time. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions."

"What I did to Faith was wrong," she added. "I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions -- to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Meanwhile, Doute wrote that she's been "taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning" amid the recent protests.

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance," Doute wrote. "I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

