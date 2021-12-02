Andy Cohen Is Sharing Reality Show Secrets in New TV Special

Andy Cohen is taking a look back at the history of reality television. The TV personality is hosting and executive producing For Real: The Story of Reality TV, a seven-party limited series that will explore all the realms of this genre of programming, including celebreality, dating, competition, extreme makeover series and more.

From Real World to Keeping Up With the Kardashians to The Biggest Loser, the series promises to feature untold stories and never-before-seen footage from some of your favorite shows. In a new trailer for For Real, Cohen is even with the Kardashians at one of their homes to talk about the final season of their show.

In addition, the limited series "celebrates all that Black women have brought to the genre with an insightful conversation with Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox and producers Holly Carter and Mona Scott-Young; reveals secrets from The Bachelor with Jason and Molly Mesnick; and brings together cast members of the first season of The Real World for a long-awaited and tearful reunion after 20 years."

A slew of reality stars also participate in the show, including Bret Michaels, Caroline Manzo, Clay Aiken, Janice Dickinson, Jazz Jennings, Julie Chen, Julie Gentry, Kelly Alemi, Kendra Wilkinson, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Luann de Lesseps and Mama June.

Cohen has already had to defend the show after The Real World: Key West star Johnny Bananas thought the MTV reality series would not be included. "Creating The Story of Reality TV and excluding the @RealWorldMTV @ChallengeMTV is like re-writing the Bible and excluding the first 2 chapters 🤯," the former reality star wrote.

Cohen responded, "MTV is a huge part of the show, plus I host a reunion of Season 1 of @RealWorldMTV!"

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres March 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.