Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode Founding Member, Dead at 60

Andy Fletcher, a founding member of Depeche Mode, has died, the band announced Thursday on Twitter. He was 60.

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," the band wrote of the late keyboardist. "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint."

"Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time," the band concluded.

Depeche Mode, which was formed by Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke, released its debut album, Speak & Spell, in 1981.

Clarke departed the band after Speak & Spell's release, but the other three members continued to make music together. Their most recent album was Spirit, which came out in 2017.

Paul Natkin/WireImage

Fletcher, a five-time GRAMMY nominee with Depeche Mode, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Gahan and Gore, in 2020.