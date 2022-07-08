Angela Bassett Shares 'Black Panther 2' Update After Letitia Wright Injury (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett is excited to be returning to Wakanda. The 63-year-old actress spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on Sunday's 2021 Emmys, where she was presenting, and discussed the second installment of the hit Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"We're excited about that. Of course, we still have a little, you know, we feel some kind of way in our heart, of course. So every day is just a testament and a love fest for our dear [Chadwick Boseman]," she told ET of the late actor, who played King T'Challa in the first film, and died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer.

Details about Black Panther 2 remain sparse, but Marvel Studios has confirmed that they will not be recasting Boseman's role following his death.

"Did your spirit settle when you read the Black Panther 2 script?" Turner asked Bassett.

"Yes. You know, we still have Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, who wrote Black Panther one, so the two of them, these men, these brothers, they're going to bring it," she shared. "They love Black Panther, they love what they started. As they say, 'Finish the way you started.' They started great and they're going to do this one well as well."

Last month, Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister, Shuri, was hospitalized in Boston after a stunt mishap.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a Marvel spokesperson told ET at the time. "She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

ET previously learned that the minor incident involved a stunt rig.

Bassett, who plays Wright's on-screen mother, assured fans that the Wakandan princess is doing just fine.

"She had a little bit of a fall, but it's not too bad," she told ET. "You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she's just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was announced back in October 2018, is set to premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022.