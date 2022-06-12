Angela Lansbury Honored With Lifetime Achievement at 2022 Tony Awards

During the 75th annual Tony Awards hosted by Ariana DeBose, acting legend Angela Lansbury was recognized with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Though Lansbury was not present to receive the award, the 96-year-old performer was honored at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus performed a tribute to Lansbury.

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus performs a tribute to Angela Lansbury who was not able to attend the #TonyAwards to accept her lifetime achievement award. pic.twitter.com/fIykHOFcgM — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) June 12, 2022

A previous five-time winner, Lansbury holds two Tony Awards records, one of which is for the most wins for Best Actress in a Musical. She has a total of four, winning for Mame in 1957, Dear World in 1969, Gypsy in 1975 and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 1979. Her fifth and most recent Tony win came in 2009 for Best Featured Actress in a Play for Blithe Spirit.

She was last nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2010 for her performance in A Little Night Music.

Beyond the Tony Awards, Lansbury has also been nominated for 18 Primetime Emmy Awards, including 12 consecutive nominations for every season of Murder, She Wrote. She was also nominated for the GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year for the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack in 1993 and three Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Manchurian Candidate.

In 2013, Lansbury was presented with an Academy Honorary Award for being “an entertainment icon who has created some of cinema's most memorable characters, inspiring generations of actors.”

Check out the full list of winners from the Tony Awards 2022.