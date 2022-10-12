Angelina Jolie's Heartfelt Emotional Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces in TikTok Video

Amid continuing legal troubles between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, an email the 47-year-old actress wrote to her ex-husband in January 2021 has resurfaced on TikTok. ET has since found the email in a court document.

The message begins with Jolie saying she's "putting this in writing so not to get emotional," before detailing her decision to sell Chateau Miraval Winery, which Pitt is part owner of. ET has reached out to the reps of both Jolie and Pitt for comment.

"It is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory," Jolie wrote, referencing their youngest children, Knox and Vivienne. "A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago."

"But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family - and a business that is centered around alcohol," Jolie continued, referring to Pitt's struggle with alcohol abuse. "I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email."

Jolie went on to write that she has seen "lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on" in the past four years, saying she's "been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children."

"I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something that I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times," she continued, writing that she does not feel she "can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply."

Jolie then went on to say the "business is therefore past the point of anything that I could be part of, morally and for the good of our family," before detailing "two ways forward," which included the option for an "outright sale," in which she says she "would completely support" him "in seeking to sell the company and move away from this hard and painful chapter in our lives."

"The alternative is that a complete buy out of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family or your associates," she wrote. "Either way, I believe we need to move forward in order to heal and focus on where our family comes together, and where we have positive associations. And to do so quickly."

Jolie then brought up the 2016 plane incident in which she previously claimed Pitt "lunged at his own child," and "choked one of the children and struck another in the face." Jolie also alleged that Pitt "poured beer" on her and "poured beer and red wine on the children." The same month the alleged incident took place, Jolie filed for divorce.

She wrote in her email, "I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to reach this point. Your dream for your relationship to the business and the alcohol is your own and you’ve made it painfully clear. I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that."

Earlier this year, Jolie sold Chateau Miraval Winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, which prompted Pitt to sue her. Pitt acknowledged that his ex-wife put in 40 percent of the $28.4 million purchase price, but claimed it was only him who made the winery successful. Pitt also claims that per terms of their 2019 divorce, he and Jolie had a "mutual understanding" that neither of them could sell their part of the winery without the other's consent.

Last month, Jolie's former company, Nouvel, filed a $250 million lawsuit against Pitt, claiming the actor waged a "vindictive war" in an attempt to wrestle away control of the winery. According to a court document, the company claimed Pitt "masterminded a so-far-successful plan" to take control of Chateau Miraval and used the business as his "personal fiefdom."

Pitt's struggle with alcohol addiction as well as the alleged 2016 plane incident were also brought up in the lawsuit, with Nouvel saying, "Pitt developed a publicly acknowledged alcohol abuse problem," and mentioned "a serious and internationally publicized incident between Pitt, Jolie and the couple's children."

In response to the filing, a source told ET that it's "yet another rehash and repackaging of old material to try and distract from the other party's own behavior."