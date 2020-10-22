Anna Wintour and Longtime Partner Shelby Bryan Split, 'Haven't Been Together for a While,' Source Says

Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan have broken up. However, a source tells ET that the 74-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief's split from her longtime partner, a 74-year-old investor, "is not a new story."

"They haven't been together for a while," the source adds.

ET reached out to Wintour's rep, who declined to comment on the split. Page Six was the first to report the breakup news.

The pair first met in 1997 and tabloid speculation about their relationship began two years later, according to a New York magazine profile on Wintour, which ran in 1999. At the time, Wintour was married to David Shaffer, with whom she shares Bee, 33, and Charles, 35. Bryan, meanwhile, was married to Katherine Bryan, with whom he shares two sons.

In the profile, Wintour remained tight-lipped about the beginnings of her relationship with Bryan, though she did speak to the media attention it brought.

"There are certain things that no one wants to read about in the tabloid press," she said at the time. "You know that your friends and your family have one vision, and if the outside world has another, then that’s just something that you just don’t focus on."

Watch the video below for more on Wintour.