Annaleigh Ashford Celebrates CBS' Fall Season With Star-Studded Musical Number

CBS' fall season is just around the corner, and who better to get us all excited than Annaleigh Ashford? The Tony Award winner previews CBS' upcoming slate in an impressive musical number -- with the help of a few famous friends.

The Neighborhood's Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs both take a verse, while Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage shows off his rapping skills in the musical clip. The Talk's Amanda Kloots and Let's Make a Deal's Wayne Brady both show off their singing to highlight CBS' fall offerings -- and they're pretty impressive. See more star-studded cameos and get familiar with CBS' upcoming fall slate below.

Ashford teased the CBS Fall Preview in a recent interview with ET, calling the opening number "very elaborate."

"It's so fun! We do a little Survivor, we do a little football action. What do we call it? Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football? Tuesday Night Football? Football is every night of the week, what happened?" she joked.

The CBS Fall Preview will air Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9:01 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The special will also give viewers a sneak peek of the four new CBS Original series premiering this fall -- NCIS: Hawaii (premiering Monday, Sept. 20), FBI: International (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 21), CSI: Vegas (premiering Wednesday, Oct. 6) and the comedy Ghosts (premiering Thursday, Oct. 7) -- as well as previews of popular returning shows on the network.