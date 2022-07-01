Anne Hathaway Pays Tribute to 'The Devil Wears Prada' on Movie's 16th Anniversary With Political Message

Anne Hathaway is looking back to go forward. The 39-year-old actress celebrated the 16th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada on Friday with a throwback Instagram post.

"Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later," Hathaway wrote. "That’s magic."

In the photo, Hathaway is wearing what she recently revealed to be her favorite outfit from the film, a velvet Chanel coat that was styled by Michael Kors. Hathaway actually used to live in the same building as Kors, she revealed in the interview. "We had the most fun lobby in New York," she said.

In her Instagram post, Hathaway then took a chance to look toward the future. "Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health," Hathaway continued. She finished her post by writing, "See you in the fight xx."

Hathaway is just one of the many celebrities who have spoken up in the last week since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to abortion. The ruling marked a seismic shift in abortion law and ushered in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately. See more celebrity reactions to the news.