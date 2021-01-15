Anne Hathaway's Wax Figure Is Getting a Name Change After Actress Says She Dislikes Being Called 'Anne'

Anne Hathaway is finally getting the correct name recognition. Earlier this week, the 38-year-old actress revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she prefers to go by Annie and not what fans and the media have always called her, Anne.

"The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad," the Locked Down star shared. "So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me."

After hearing Hathaway's gripe, Madame Tussauds in New York City took swift action and removed the name plate of her wax figure that currently reads "Anne" and plan to change it to "Annie."

"We hope the new name plate will keep us on Annie’s A list,” said Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds New York.

Hathaway’s wax figure was unveiled at the NYC museum in November 2014, the day after her 32nd birthday. The figure took a team of more than 20 studio artists approximately six months to create.

Anne Hathaway's wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

While on The Tonight Show, the actress further explained how the public came to start calling her Anne rather than Annie.

"When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, 'Well, what do you want your name to be?'" she told Fallon. "And I was like, 'Well, it should be my name. My name's Anne Hathaway.' So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that, for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne."

Hathaway pleaded, "Call me Annie, everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please."

The actress has been busy promoting her and Chiwetel Ejiofor's HBO Max romance movie, Locked Down, and revealed to ET's Rachel Smith how she's faring while quarantining with her two kids and husband Adam Shulman.

"Frozen pizza twice a week is a very healthy option, because it's good for your mental health," she quipped. "Who wants to be cooking and cleaning all day? ...Not me and not my husband. And we both chip in, in that respect. Sometimes we look at each other and we just go, 'Pizza?'"

