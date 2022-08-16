Anne Heche 911 Call Captures Frightening Moments After Her Crash

On Aug. 5, Anne Heche crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles, which ignited a fire that raged out of control -- an accident that would later become fatal for the actress.

Newly released 911 audio from the aftermath of the crash, first obtained by TMZ, reveals a terrifying scene where neighbors are frantically trying to get authorities to come as quickly as possible and stop the flames from spreading.

The person who called 911 tells the dispatcher that Heche's car went through the house "very fast." At the beginning of the call, it's not immediately clear if the caller knew Heche was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. But, as more neighbors move into the wreckage to help, the severity of the situation becomes clear.

As billows of dark smoke and fire envelop the vehicle, neighbors can be heard in hysterics, yelling that someone is trapped in the vehicle. The caller then works to get a water hose to the scene, in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading.

Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the home a little before 11 a.m. PT in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A. Following the 911 call, it took nearly 60 firefighters to rescue her from the wreckage that ignited a fire that raged so out of control, Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital with burns, and the home became uninhabitable.

The fiery car crash, it would later become clear, was her third car crash within a 30-minute span.

A few days later, ET learned that Heche's condition had become extremely critical and the actress had slipped into a coma. Her rep told ET, "At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

Lynne Mishele, the tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash, released a statement through her lawyer to ET. "Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday -- not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed," attorney Shawn Holley wrote. "She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

A GoFundMe made on Mishele's behalf has raised over $179,000 to help her recover from the fire and structural damage done to her home.

Heche was pronounced brain dead on Aug. 12 and was "peacefully" taken off life support two days later so that her organs could be donated.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," her rep shared in a statement to ET. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."