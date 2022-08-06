Anne Heche: Podcast Producer Denies Vodka and Wine-Drinking Episode Was Recorded Same Day as Car Crash

In the wake of Anne Heche's frightening car crash in Los Angeles, new attention has been focused on the most recent and since-deleted episode of her Better Together podcast. In an episode reportedly posted on Friday morning, hours before her crash, media outlets state that the actress claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."

In a statement to ET, podcast producer Ryan Tillotson said that the episode was, in fact, recorded earlier that week.

"The episode was recorded on the Tuesday before the episode was released, and has been removed due to inaccurate reporting. Any reports that she recorded that episode on the day of the accident are false," Tillotson said.

A rep for the actress told ET on Saturday that the 53-year-old is was stable condition at the time but suffered burns in the crash. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added.

The accident remains under investigation, the rep also said.

Video captured by CBS Los Angeles showed the carnage left behind after Heche crashed her car into a home. Another video showed the blue Mini Cooper speeding down the street before crashing.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department would only tell ET that, at 10:55 a.m. on Friday, a vehicle collided into a residence located at the address of the crash, though they would not identify the driver, describe the car they were driving, name the hospital or disclose any injuries.

Per the LAPD, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment by an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department said that the solo passenger vehicle in question struck and came to rest well within a 738-square foot two-story home, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.