Anne Heche's 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Keo Motsepe Speaks Out: 'My Heart Breaks for Her' (Exclusive)

Anne Heche is getting well-wishes from her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, following the car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. In an exclusive statement to ET, the 32-year-old dancing pro sent prayers for the actress.

"Anne was my partner on DWTS for Season 29. We became close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family over this terrible accident,” Motsepe says. “I am praying she makes a full recovery and I know the entire DWTS family is sending her healing thoughts. In working with her, I can say she has a strong spirit and is a fighter, and I know she will be doing all she can to heal."

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Heche, 53, and Motsepe were eliminated after four weeks in the competition. Motsepe’s statement comes as the actress remains in critical condition. On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home a little before 11 a.m. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. It took nearly 60 firefighters to rescue her from the wreckage that ignited a fire that raged so out of control, Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital with burns and the home became uninhabitable.

Since the accident, Heche has received support from family and friends. A source told ET that Heche’s son, Homer, 20, is making sure that she is receiving the best care possible. The source also said that the Milk Money actress is surrounded by her family who is praying for her recovery.

"Her family is on pins and needles, just praying,” the source said.

The source noted that Homer has taken the lead when it comes to his mother’s care.

"He's being as strong as he can be," the source said. "Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen."