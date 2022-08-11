Anne Heche's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Anne Heche's family, friends and fans are getting official answers as to the cause of her death. The actress died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries due to her fiery car crash, the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed to ET on Wednesday.

On Aug. 14, the actress was taken off life support after getting into a serious car accident a week prior in Los Angeles. She was 53.

On Aug. 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home around 11 a.m. PT in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A. Fifty-nine firefighters rescued Heche from the crash that ignited a house fire. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burns, and the home was completely destroyed. The accident was Heche's third car crash within a 30-minute span.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET that Heche "had narcotics in her system" when she crashed. Cocaine was found in her blood, law enforcement sources told multiple outlets.

On Aug. 12, Heche's rep confirmed her death to ET. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," read a statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."