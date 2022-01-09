Anne Heche's Son Homer Files Petition to Be in Charge of Her Estate After Death Without Will

Homer Heche Laffoon wants to be in charge of his mom's estate. On Wednesday, Anne Heche's eldest son filed court docs in Los Angeles asking to be made the administrator of his late mom's estate, docs obtained by ET show.

The docs list Anne's annual gross income, personal property and value of property as unknown, and note that the late actress did not have a will.

In addition to control of his mom's estate, 20-year-old Homer, whom Anne shared with Coley Laffoon, is requesting to be made guardian ad litem over his 13-year-old brother, Atlas. Because Atlas, whom Anne shared with James Tupper, is a minor, Homer is asking that the court waive the bond.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Anne was declared brain dead, the definition of death according to California law, on Aug. 12, one week after she was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Homer told ET in part at the time. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Anne was taken off of life support days later, when recipients for her organs were identified. Shortly thereafter, the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office told ET that Anne died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

According to the actress' death certificate, which was obtained by ET, Anne's body was cremated on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, where she will also be buried.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," Homer told ET in a statement at the time. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

"Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events," he added. "She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."