Annie Murphy Wins First Emmy for 'Schitt's Creek'

Alexis, err, Annie Murphy just won an Emmy -- and it’s everything! The Schitt’s Creek star took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Wow, wow, wow,” a flummoxed Murphy said while accepting the award during Sunday’s virtual 72nd Primetime Emmys. Murphy celebrated her first Emmy for Schitt's Creek alongside her cast and crew at a socially-distanced viewing party in Toronto.

"The six years that I have spent working on this show have been the best six years of my entire life. And I am so, so proud of the cast and crew and the writers, and I can’t believe that Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are my friends," she adorably said. "I'm so proud to be part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance because those four things are things that we need more than ever right now... This is just really, really wild. Thank you so, so much!”

The actress beat out D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) and two-time winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The win for Murphy marks a big night for the Pop TV series, which was nominated for 15 Emmys total. Schitt's Creek swept all seven comedy awards presented on Sunday's broadcast, scoring acting wins for Levy, O'Hara and Dan Levy, as well as Outstanding Comedy Series.

When the nominations were first announced in July, Murphy explained to ET what the recognition meant to her.

“This is a character that really changed my life,” she said. “This show changed my life entirely, and it's been the best six years of my life, so that would've been enough. That would've been absolutely enough, and this is the icing on the cake to be recognized for a job that I would've paid to do.”

The 2020 Primetime Emmys hosted by Jimmy Kimmel were broadcast live Sunday on ABC.