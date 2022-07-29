Antonio Banderas Joins 'Indiana Jones 5' Cast

The adventure keeps getting bigger! Antonio Banderas has signed on to the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

ET can confirm that the Oscar-nominated actor will be joining Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann in the forthcoming Indiana Jones 5. Information on the role Banderas will play has yet to be released.

The film is currently in production at London's Pinewood Studios, and began shooting in June with director James Mangold helming the hotly anticipated action-adventure epic.

Franchise creator and original director Steven Spielberg is producing the new film, alongside power producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. This marks Ford's first return to the character since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Production on the film hit a hitch when the 79-year-old actor injured his shoulder back in June.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to ET. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters July 29, 2022.