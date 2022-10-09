Antonio Brown Mocks Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Amid Divorce Rumors

Antonio Brown has jokes. The NFL free agent is poking fun at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's rumored marital problems.

Brown -- who played alongside Brady with the New England Patriots in 2019, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021 -- took to his Instagram story on Sunday to share a meme that mocked the reports of their supposed split.

The meme is a photoshopped cover of a fake children's book titled “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce.” The illustrated cover shows a sad man, designed to resemble Brady, leaving a home as a woman, drawn to resemble Bündchen, and their daughter looks out from the doorway.

The mocking post comes amid widespread reports that the couple has hired divorce lawyers and are rumored to be living apart.

Antonio Brown/Instagram

Many fans took issue with the post and called Brown out for making fun of Brady after the NFL superstar reportedly let Brown stay at his home after he first moved to Tamba Bay, and helped Brown rehab his public image after troubling allegations surfaced about Brown's behavior toward a number of women.

Amid Brady and Bündchen's marital woes, a source told ET last week that the 45-year-old quarterback is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family.

“Tom isn't taking things well,” the source said. “He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

"Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans,” the source added. “At this point, it's more of her decision to move things forward in this direction. Things are a bit difficult, both personally within their family, and because they both have huge assets.”

The information comes after Bündchen was spotted last Tuesday without her wedding ring. The model has also been absent from the stands -- leaving just their children to support the athlete during games this season.

Brady and Bündchen, 42, tied the knot in 2009. The couple is parents to 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady is also the father of 15-year-old Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this week, another source told ET that the athlete and the supermodel “haven’t been in a good place” as of the end of the summer.

"Rumblings of marital issues between Tom and Gisele began towards the end of the summer, and more recently, things have gotten worse and more serious," said the source. "They haven't been in a good place. Gisele feels like Tom has chosen his career over his family and she is tired of it. She also has her own dreams and aspirations and doesn't want to have to keep putting her goals on hold. They are weighing their options for their future as a family and thinking about what next steps might look like."

Page Six initially reported that both Brady and Bündchen retained divorce lawyers. In September, it was reported that the couple was no longer living together.